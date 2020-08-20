Why PGE (POR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

PGE in Focus

PGE (POR) is headquartered in Portland, and is in the Utilities sector. The stock has seen a price change of -24.83% since the start of the year. The electric utility is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.38 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.67%. This compares to the Utility - Electric Power industry's yield of 3.44% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.65%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.54 is up 1.4% from last year. Over the last 5 years, PGE has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 6.09%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PGE's current payout ratio is 59%. This means it paid out 59% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, POR expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $2.41 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.84%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that POR is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

