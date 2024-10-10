Why Pfizer Stock Tumbled by Nearly 3% on Thursday

There was some intriguing news from a Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) shareholder on Thursday that was not taken well by the market. Confirming media reports, an activist investor has taken a small stake in the healthcare giant, and announced itself with a letter to the company's board. Investors reacted by trading Pfizer stock down by almost 3%; this was a notably steeper fall than the S&P 500 index's 0.2% dip.

Starboard confirms involvement

That activist investor is veteran corporate gadfly Starboard Value, which made its letter public just before market open. In it, Starboard confirmed its status as a Pfizer shareholder and, as the media reports stated, it has scheduled a formal meeting with CEO Albert Bourla to discuss potential changes at the company.

It also alleged some rather troubling behavior by Pfizer management, claiming that after the firm contacted ex-CEO Ian Read and former CFO Frank D'Amelio as part of its due diligence process, the pharmaceutical company made threats to those men either directly or via proxy.

Starboard wrote that "we understand that people within Pfizer and/or their representatives have contacted Mr. Read and Mr. D'Amelio and purportedly threatened to commence costly litigation against them, claw back prior compensation, and cancel unvested performance stock units, unless they publicly release a statement supporting the current Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Albert Bourla."

The activist investor characterized this behavior as "a clear breach of fiduciary duty," and has called for Pfizer's board of directors to create a special committee to investigate it.

Troubling accusations

If true and accurate, those allegations indicate that Pfizer management could be scared and/or desperate; those threats are fairly severe. It also suggests a poor approach to handling a challenge such as the entry of an activist investor.

Pfizer has yet to officially respond to Starboard's letter. According to the activist firm, its meeting with Bourla is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $20,855 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,423 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $392,297!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.