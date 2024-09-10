Why Pfizer (PFE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Pfizer (PFE) closed at $29.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.84%.

The drugmaker's stock has climbed by 3.37% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Pfizer in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 470.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.46 billion, up 16.82% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.62 per share and a revenue of $61.49 billion, signifying shifts of +42.39% and +5.12%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.42% decrease. Pfizer presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pfizer is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.

It's also important to note that PFE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.