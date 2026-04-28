Why Pfizer (PFE) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Pfizer (PFE) ended the recent trading session at $26.48, demonstrating a -1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.9%.

The drugmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 3.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Pfizer in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 5, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Pfizer to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.57%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.82 billion, indicating a 0.77% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.98 per share and a revenue of $61.11 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.45% and -2.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. Right now, Pfizer possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pfizer has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.98 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.86.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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