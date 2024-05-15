Why Petrobras Stock Keeps Going Down

Pity Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) investors -- they can't seem to catch a break. Shares of the Brazilian oil giant -- officially known as Petroleo Brasileiro -- have fallen steadily in the four days leading up to and after the company's poor first-quarter 2024 earnings report. This now includes a 7.2% decline through 10:45 a.m. ET today.

You can blame this latest decline on the President of Brazil himself.

Petrobras' Q1 earnings

Petrobras had only bad news to report on Monday. Q1 sales declined 15% to $23.5 billion -- a poor performance, given that Q1 2024 world oil prices were similar to Q1 2023. Adding insult to injury, Petrobras' profits declined twice as much, about 38% year over year, to $4.7 billion.

Unsurprisingly, given the declines, but nonetheless frustrating for investors, Reuters reported Monday that Petrobras will pay only $2.6 billion in dividends this quarter, well below the $3 billion payout Citigroup analysts predicted.

Lula drops the other shoe

And today, the other shoe dropped.

As Reuters reports, the Brazilian government, which owns nearly 29% of Petrobras shares, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data, will replace the company's current CEO with a former government functionary who holds "views closer to those of" Brazilian President and Workers' Party head Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Admittedly, Petrobras' miserable financial results Monday gave Lula the perfect pretext for making the switch. Institutional investors are nonetheless dismayed at the prospect of a socialist taking over Brazil's premier oil company. They highlight Lula's public calls for Petrobras to hire more workers, slash dividends, and reduce prices on the fuel it produces as all things calculated to worsen profits at the company and depress profits for investors in the process.

What's an investor to do, then? At a valuation of less than 5 times earnings and paying an annual dividend in excess of 12% today, Petrobras stock may sound like a deep-value, no-brainer investment. Just because the stock looks cheap, though, doesn't mean it can't go down even more under worse management.

Petrobras stock is probably a sell.

Should you invest $1,000 in Petróleo Brasileiro - Petrobras right now?

Before you buy stock in Petróleo Brasileiro - Petrobras, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Petróleo Brasileiro - Petrobras wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $559,743!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2024

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.