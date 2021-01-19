Why PetMed Express Stock Was Falling Today

What happened

Shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) were slipping today after the online pet pharmacy posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report.

As a result, the stock was down 12.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EST.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Revenue in the period rose 10% to $65.9 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates at $63.8 million, though only two analysts are covering the stock.

Reorder sales were up 11.9% to $60.2 million, showing solid customer retention, though that growth rate decelerated from earlier in the fiscal year.

Further down the income statement, gross margin improved from 29.5% to 29.8%, and it also gained leverage on overhead costs. On the bottom line, the company reported earnings per share of $0.38, up from $0.34, and matching analyst estimates.

CEO Menderes Akdag said, "We were pleased with the company's performance during the quarter and throughout 2020, where we have seen both double-digit top and bottom-line growth," and noted the positive impact of its loyalty program on reorder growth.

Now what

Management did not offer guidance for the current quarter, and the sell-off seems like a bit of a surprise given the better-than-expected revenue result and the margin improvement. Still, investors may have expected more from the company given the surge in pet adoptions during the pandemic, and because other pet stocks like Chewy and Petco, which just IPO'ed, have done well.

PetMed Express shares surged at the beginning of the pandemic, but the stock is down from its peak last April, showing that the company has been unable to capitalize on the pandemic boom that has driven shares of Chewy higher. While the pet stock still looks like a solid dividend play, investors may want to temper their growth expectations after the latest quarter.

10 stocks we like better than PetMed Express

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PetMed Express wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.