Why Perion Network Stock Was Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) were moving higher today after the advertising technology company reported better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings release this morning. It also raised its full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance.

As of 11:36 a.m ET, the stock was up 10%.

So what

Perion's primary business is its Intelligent Hub platform, which connects ad buyers and sellers, helping each one efficiently find the right demand and supply.

Despite headwinds in the digital advertising industry, Perion continued to deliver strong growth in the quarter. Revenue increased 34% to $146.7 million as growth in video and connected TV (CTV) remained strong, up 273% and 90% respectively. Together, those two segments made up close to a third of revenue, and video revenue growth was helped by its acquisition of video monetization platform Vidazoo last fall.

Perion also continued to gain with SORT, its recently introduced cookie-less technology, as the number of SORT customers nearly doubled from the first quarter from 65 to 126. SORT isn't a revenue driver for Perion, but it helps bring in new customers.

On the bottom line, growth was impressive as well, with adjusted EBITDA doubling from $14.3 million to $28.5 million, and adjusted earnings per share jumping 55% to $0.51, easily beating estimates at $0.32.

CEO Doron Gerstel said in a statement: "Perion's continued margin expansion demonstrates the effectiveness of our Intelligent HUB (iHUB). By connecting all our data assets and analyzing signals from all channels on both sides of the open web, iHUB optimizes campaign yields, increases operational efficiencies and powers new, innovative products like SORT."

Now what

Perion maintained its revenue guidance for the full year at $620 million to $640 million, or 32% growth at the midpoint, but it raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance. It now sees full-year EBITDA of at least $102 million, or 47% growth or better, compared to a prior range of $98 million to $102 million.

The adtech stock's performance shows the flexibility of its multichannel business model in the face of a slowdown in digital advertising as nearly every social media and digital ad company has posted sluggish growth in the second quarter. That combined with strong guidance and a cheap valuation makes Perion look like an appealing buy.

10 stocks we like better than Perion Network

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Perion Network wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Perion Network. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.