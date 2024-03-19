Why Perion Network (PERI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Perion Network (PERI) closed at $21.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.39%.

Shares of the digital media company have depreciated by 6.98% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Perion Network in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.61, indicating a 1.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $176.04 million, indicating a 21.28% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $869.8 million, indicating changes of +0.3% and +17.04%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Perion Network. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Perion Network possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Perion Network is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.73.

Meanwhile, PERI's PEG ratio is currently 0.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Content industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

