Why Perion Network (PERI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Perion Network (PERI) closed at $21.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

Shares of the digital media company have depreciated by 3.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Perion Network in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.61, marking a 1.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $176.04 million, indicating a 21.28% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.34 per share and a revenue of $869.8 million, indicating changes of +0.3% and +17.04%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Perion Network boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Perion Network is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.48, which means Perion Network is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PERI's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Content industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

