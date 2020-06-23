Why Performance Food Group Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) have jumped today, up by 14% as of noon EDT, after the company shared a presentation that management will give to investors tomorrow at a virtual investing conference hosted by Jefferies. The food distributor is seeing improvements in weekly sales trends.

So what

The COVID-19 pandemic has crushed much of the restaurant industry, which makes up Performance Food Group's customers, starting in March. The company noted that sales fell by approximately 50% in the last two weeks of March, but conditions have continued to improve each week. In the week ended June 20, weekly dollar sales were down just 10.1% year over year, compared to weekly declines of around 20% or more throughout the month of May.

Image source: Getty Images.

PFG notes that the dining out industry has historically proven to be resilient through downturns, and the company remains confident in its long-term fundamentals.

Now what

PFG says it remains positioned to grow its market share organically going forward, thanks to the strength of its large portfolio of proprietary brands that serve a broad range of restaurant genres. Additionally, PFG has a track record of successful acquisitions, and believes there is more opportunity for consolidation within the industry to expand into more categories and sales channels.

The company has taken other actions, such as a $275 million bond offering in April, to strengthen the balance sheet in order to weather the crisis while the industry continues to recover.

10 stocks we like better than Performance Food Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Performance Food Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.