Why PepsiCo Stock Was Climbing Today

Key Points Pepsi edged past expectations in its second-quarter earnings report.

The company is still struggling with headwinds in the domestic market.

After a recent sell-off, Pepsi's dividend looks attractive.

10 stocks we like better than PepsiCo ›

Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) were climbing today after the packaged food and beverage giant surprised the market with its second-quarter earnings report, beating analyst expectations. While growth was still modest, it did show the company making an improvement from the first quarter.

As of 12:12 p.m. ET, the stock was up 6.8% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

PepsiCo gets back to growth

PepsiCo stock was struggling coming into the report, so any sign that the business is moving in the right direction was enough to give the stock a boost.

Revenue in the quarter rose 1%, though organic revenue, which factors out the impact of divestitures, acquisitions, and currency exchange, was up 2.1%. Revenue came in at $22.7 billion, which was ahead of estimates at $22.3 billion.

Costs rose faster than revenue as gross profit in the period was down, and core constant-currency earnings per share fell 5% to $2.12, which topped the consensus at $2.03.

International markets remained strong, with organic revenue up 5% or more in three of its four international segments. Pepsi Foods North America, which is primarily made up of Frito-Lay, remained a weak spot with organic revenue down 2%, a sign that consumers may be cutting back or trading, as consumer sentiment has been weak.

CEO Ramon Laguarta said, "We're encouraged by the acceleration in our net revenue growth versus the previous quarter, with our businesses effectively navigating through a challenging environment."

What's next for PepsiCo?

For 2025, PepsiCo expects a low-single-digit increase in organic revenue, and core constant-currency EPS flat.

In the context of the company's broader challenges, that seemed to be enough to please investors. After the recent sell-off, its dividend looks attractive at a yield of 4.3%.

Should you invest $1,000 in PepsiCo right now?

Before you buy stock in PepsiCo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PepsiCo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $674,281!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,050,415!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.