Why PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw PepsiCo (PEP) ending at $168.18, denoting a +0.74% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food and beverage company had lost 2.52% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.27% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PepsiCo in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.52, signifying a 1.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.16 billion, up 1.73% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.15 per share and a revenue of $94.64 billion, representing changes of +6.96% and +3.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for PepsiCo. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, PepsiCo holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, PepsiCo is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.47. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.27 for its industry.

One should further note that PEP currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

