Why People's United (PBCT) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

People's United in Focus

People's United (PBCT) is headquartered in Bridgeport, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 42.77% since the start of the year. The holding company for People's United Bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.18 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.9%. This compares to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry's yield of 2.49% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.47%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.72 is up 0.3% from last year. In the past five-year period, People's United has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.46%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. People's United's current payout ratio is 57%. This means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for PBCT for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $1.28 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 0.79%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PBCT presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Peoples United Financial, Inc. (PBCT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.