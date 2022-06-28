Why Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Peoples Financial Services in Focus

Based in Scranton, Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 8.16%. The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.39 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.74%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.46% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.72%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.56 is up 4% from last year. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 4.58%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Peoples Financial Services's current payout ratio is 33%, meaning it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

PFIS is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $5.27 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 12.13%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, PFIS presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

