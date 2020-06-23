Why Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Should be Added to Your Portfolio

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems to be a wise idea to add Peoples Bancorp Inc. PEBO stock to your portfolio now, given its underlying strength and solid growth prospects. The company has been undertaking several initiatives to improve efficiency and optimize operations.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current-year and next-year earnings has moved upward over the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism regarding its earnings growth potential. Thus, the stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares of Peoples Bancorp have gained 2.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 20.6%.





Why is Peoples Bancorp a Golden Egg?



Revenue Strength: The company has witnessed a rise in net revenues over the last five years. Total revenues are projected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in 2020 (compared with the industry average of 0.5%). This upward trend is anticipated to be supported by a decent lending scenario and the company’s efforts to grow its fee income.



Earnings per Share Growth: The company has witnessed a rise in earnings over the last three years. Notably, Peoples Bancorp’s earnings for 2021 are projected to improve 40.1%. This earnings momentum is likely to continue in the near term, as reflected by the company’s impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once.



Steady Capital-Deployment Activities: The company remains committed to enhancing its shareholders’ value. In February 2020, the board authorized the repurchase of up to total of $40 million of its common stock. Further, the bank has been actively paying common stock dividends for years, with the latest hike in May 2019.



Strong leverage: Peoples Bancorp’s debt/equity ratio is 0.23, compared with the industry average of 0.37, displaying a lower debt burden relative to the industry. It highlights the financial stability of the company even in an unstable economic environment.



Stock seems undervalued: With respect to the price/cash flow and price-to-book value ratios, Peoples Bancorp seems undervalued. It has a P/CF ratio of 5.59 and a P/B ratio of 0.75, both of which are below the respective industry average of 6.94 and 0.85.



Also, the stock has a Value Score of B. The Value Style Score condenses all valuation metrics into one actionable score that helps investors steer clear of ‘value traps’ and identify stocks that are truly trading at a discount. Our research shows that stocks with the combination of a Style Score of A or B, and carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Other Stocks to Consider



State Street Corporation STT has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2020 over the past 30 days. Moreover, this Zacks #2 Ranked stock has gained 31.2% over the past three months.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.’s GCAP current-year earnings estimate moved north in 30 days’ time. Further, the company’s shares have surged 16.9% over the past three months. At present, it carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for the ongoing year in the past 30 days. This Zacks #1 Ranked stock has appreciated 3.7% over the past three months.



