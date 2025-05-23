Why Is Penumbra (PEN) Down 10.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Penumbra (PEN). Shares have lost about 10.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Penumbra due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Penumbra has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Penumbra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Penumbra is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Over the past month, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2025 more than a month ago.

Intuitive Surgical reported revenues of $2.25 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +19.2%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares with $1.50 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Intuitive Surgical is expected to post earnings of $1.93 per share, indicating a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Intuitive Surgical. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.