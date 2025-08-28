Why Is Penumbra (PEN) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Penumbra (PEN). Shares have added about 5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Penumbra due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Penumbra Q2 Earnings , Revenues Beat Estimates

Penumbra reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. Year-ago adjusted EPS remained at a breakeven level.

GAAP earnings were $1.15 per share compared with a loss of $1.55 per share in the prior-year period.

PEN Q2 Revenues

Penumbra registered revenues of $339.5 million in the reported quarter, up 13.4% year over year on a reported basis and 12.7% constant exchange rate or CER. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%.

Penumbra’s 2025 Outlook

The company updated its 2025 revenue guidance to the range of $1.355-1.370 billion from earlier band of $1.34-$1.36 billion. This represents 13%-15% growth over 2024 revenue of $1.195 billion.

Meanwhile, Penumbra maintains guidance for U.S. Thrombectomy growth range at 20%-21% year over year.

Penumbra continues to expect gross margin expansion of at least 100 bps to more than 67% and operating margin expansion to a range of 13%-14% of revenues for full-year 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -5.52% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Penumbra has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Penumbra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Penumbra belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, AngioDynamics (ANGO), has gained 11.7% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended May 2025.

AngioDynamics reported revenues of $80.16 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12.9%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares with -$0.06 a year ago.

AngioDynamics is expected to post a loss of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -18.2%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2.7%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for AngioDynamics. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

