Why Pentair Stock Suddenly Plunged to a 52-Week Low This Week

Key Points

Pentair expects sales to fall this year as business conditions worsen.

Its CFO abruptly left within months of appointment.

10 stocks we like better than Pentair ›

If you want a masterclass in how to lose almost $2 billion in market value in a single week, just look at Pentair (NYSE: PNR). The stock slumped 18.5% at its lowest point in trading this week and hit a new 52-week low of $57.60 per share, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

What went wrong? Try a sudden C-suite exit, a brutal guidance cut, analyst downgrades, and a swarm of securities fraud investigations. It's a trainwreck.

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Everything that went wrong with Pentair

It all started with a gut-punch of a preliminary earnings report. Pentair, which designs and manufactures water solutions from filtration and softening systems to swimming pool equipment, missed its own second-quarter revenue estimates. It expects Q2 sales to be down 17% against its previous guidance of 1% growth.

A pool inventory destocking is to blame. Basically, there's so much inventory out there that the distributors and retailers aren't buying more, hurting Pentair's pool segment's sales and income by $170 million and $105 million, respectively.

Pentair now sees full-year sales falling 4% to 7%. It earlier estimated sales to rise by 2% to 4% this fiscal year. With management also blaming inflation and high interest rates and explicitly stating that business conditions have worsened, the pain is unlikely to fade anytime soon.

Then came the panic-inducing update of Pentair's Chief Financial Officer, Nicholas Brazis, abruptly quitting to join a private firm. Since he was named CFO just this March, the short stint and sudden exit spooked investors.

Analysts went into panic mode too, slashing their price targets for Pentair stock. Notable downgrades include Deane Dray from RBC Capital slashing the stock's price target from $101 per share to $74 apiece, and Nathan Jones from Stifel cutting the price objective to only $65 per share from $103 a share.

What's next for Pentair stock?

Shareholder rights law firms immediately launched investigations into possible securities law violations, questioning internal controls surrounding Pentair's sales forecasts and disclosure of the true health of its sales channels, as well as the circumstances of the CFO's exit.

Where things stand now, it will be an uphill task for Pentair to regain investor confidence.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.