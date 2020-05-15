Markets
PENN

Why Penn National's Shares Popped on Friday

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened 

Shares of U.S. casino company Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN) jumped as much as 12.7% in trading today after closing a new round of financing. Near the end of the trading day, shares were up about 9% from the previous day's close.

So what

Penn National today closed on the sale of $300 million in common stock and $300 million of 2.75% convertible senior notes due in 2026. The bond offering was increased from a previously announced $250 million because demand was strong. 

Roulette wheel on a black background.

Image source: Getty Images.

After the funding, Penn National has $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents on the balance sheet and that could increase to $1.4 billion if underwriters exercise their option to acquire $90 million in additional stock and bonds. 

Now what

The casino industry is trying to shore up balance sheets around the world and this is a great example of that. What's encouraging for Penn National and the industry overall is that rates are still relatively low for convertible notes, lowering the cash outlay needed to pay interest. It'll still be months before we learn what kind of recovery the casino industry is going to have, but right now funding is flowing freely and that will give casino companies a lease on life for now. 

10 stocks we like better than Penn National Gaming
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Penn National Gaming wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PENN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular