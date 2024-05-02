Why Penn Entertainment Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

Gaming stock Penn Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN) didn't feel like a good bet on Thursday. After the company posted quarterly results that didn't meet analyst expectations, investors traded out of it to the point where its share price fell by almost 9%. And this was on the day when the benchmark S&P 500 index rose, advancing by nearly 1%.

Double miss in the first quarter

Before market open, Penn published its first-quarter figures. The on- and offline gaming company's revenue slumped slightly on a year-over-year basis, sliding by 4% to just under $1.61 billion. On the bottom line it flipped to a loss of almost $115 million, against first-quarter 2023's profit of $514 million. Penn's non-GAAP (adjusted), per-share result also turned negative, at $0.79 versus the year-ago surplus of $0.39.

Analysts tracking the stock were expecting better. Collectively, they were modeling revenue of $1.64 billion and an adjusted net loss of only $0.57.

With its casino operations early in the quarter, Penn was affected by bad weather that kept customers away from its facilities. Meanwhile, its interactive segment suffered from negative hold (the portion of gambled money that is kept by the casino operator) from major sports games.

The future is virtual

In its earnings release, Penn -- which runs the ESPN Bet online sportsbook -- nevertheless took an optimistic tone when discussing its future in the virtual gaming sphere. It quoted CEO Jay Snowden as pledging that "Our improved online product offering will help engage, reactivate, and retain our expanding database, while also advancing our strategy to create a highly differentiated experience for sports fans and sports bettors."

Should you invest $1,000 in Penn Entertainment right now?

Before you buy stock in Penn Entertainment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Penn Entertainment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on Penn Entertainment and short January 2025 $30 calls on Penn Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.