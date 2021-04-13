Why Peloton, Teladoc, DocuSign, and Other Stay-at-Home Stocks Are Rising Today

What happened

The Food and Drug Administration's move to temporarily halt the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine sparked a rally in so-called stay-at-home stocks on Tuesday.

As of 11:30 a.m. EST, shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were up 3%, 3%, and 5%, respectively.

So what

The FDA said it would ask states to pause their administration of J&J's drug while it reviews data involving six reported U.S. cases of a "rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine." The regulatory agency noted that these incidents were "extremely rare," and it was recommending a pause in the use of J&J's vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

Stay-at-home stocks rallied on Tuesday. Image source: Getty Images.

Still, the news prompted many investors to rotate out of stocks poised to profit from a post-pandemic economic recovery and into companies that could benefit from a slower vaccine rollout schedule. This rotation helped to drive up the share prices of home-based fitness star Peloton, telehealth provider Teladoc, and e-signature leader DocuSign.

Now what

Powerful trends -- such as the rise of virtual healthcare services, in-home fitness, and remote work -- should continue to fuel Teladoc, Peloton, and DocuSign's growth long after the COVID-19 crisis subsides. So, while today's vaccine news may be providing a short-term boost to their stock prices, it's these core growth drivers that will ultimately power investors' long-term returns.

