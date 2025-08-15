Why Peloton Stock Was Winning This Week

Key Points It earned a boost from an analyst recommendation upgrade at the end of the previous week.

On top of that, a media report stated that it'll soon launch a set of new offerings.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive ›

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock was demonstrating Phoenix-like qualities over the past few days, on the back of a media article that lit a fire under the stock. Week to date as of Friday before market open the company's stock had flown more than 8% higher in price, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Time for a turnaround

Already boosted by an analyst recommendation upgrade from bank Goldman Sachs published on Friday, Peloton stock got another boost from a top financial media outlet this past Thursday.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

That morning, Bloomberg reported the company is aiming to launch its most significant set of product upgrades in years. Citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter," the news agency wrote that this could occur as soon as October with the rollout of a new Peloton bide, a treadmill, and an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform, among other offerings.

Management also intends to tweak its sales effort. Apparently it will step up sales of used equipment and offer more self-assembly options for its customers.

Bloomberg said a Peloton spokesperson, who it did not name, refused to comment on the article.

Fall from grace

Peloton is one of the poster children for stocks that blasted higher during the pandemic but have since plummeted back to Earth. Its products were ideal for people wanting to get fit but shut in to their homes, and sales soared commensurately. Since then the company hasn't really been able to halt sales declines, although CEO Peter Stern recently promised a turnaround plan would yield results.

Should you invest $1,000 in Peloton Interactive right now?

Before you buy stock in Peloton Interactive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Peloton Interactive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,544!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,113,059!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.