Why Peloton Stock Tanked on Thursday

What happened

One stock that has struggled mightily to reach the highs it touched in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). The latest headwind buffeting the company was a bearish note from an analyst on Thursday, which helped drive the beleaguered company's share price down by more than 7% on the day.

So what

The analyst donning the bear suit was Evercore ISI's Shweta Khajuria, who feels that the current data points for Peloton are "largely negative."

Khajuria noted that there has been a rise in comfort levels of consumers returning to physical gyms lately. During the coronavirus, many were either closed for business entirely or suffering from low turnout on fears that COVID-19 could spread easily in such environments. This greatly benefited Peloton as it provides home-based exercise hardware and video streaming services.

As for the present, Khajuria wrote that "We view these rising comfort levels for physical gyms as a growing headwind for [Peloton], ahead of a full reopening as consumers reconsider returning to gyms and going out to malls/movies/restaurants."

Now what

If realized, this trend certainly will compound Peloton's recent struggles. Yet despite her less-than-positive prognosis, Khajuria is maintaining her in-line (read: neutral) recommendation on the company's stock, at a $42 per-share price target:

We continue to believe that [Peloton] shares may well be range-bound in the near-to-mid-term as we think [Peloton] will likely face diminishing consumer demand (due to rising competition, higher equipment prices, reopening economies, lower marketing spend in seasonally slower months, and mix-shift in consumer spend toward experiences).

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.