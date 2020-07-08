Markets
PTON

Why Peloton Stock Surged in June

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) surged in June, as demand for the company's connected home-fitness gear and classes continued at sky-high levels even as coronavirus-related restrictions were eased in some parts of the United States. 

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Peloton's shares gained 36.9% last month, far outpacing the S&P 500's 1.8% gain over the same period.  

PTON Chart

PTON data by YCharts

So what

How hot is Peloton right now? Demand for Peloton's stationary bikes has been so high that the company doubled its production in June from pre-pandemic levels, and it was still scrambling to catch up with orders. 

Peloton expects its order-to-delivery times to be back to pre-virus normal by early August, but it's still investing in a new manufacturing facility in Taiwan ahead of the additional jump in demand it expects to see during the holiday season. 

A woman rides a Peloton stationary bicycle in a bedroom.

White-hot: Peloton has doubled production of its connected stationary bikes, and it's still scrambling to keep up with demand. Image source: Peloton Interactive.

Given all that, it's no surprise that the company's stock price has run up amid the coronavirus pandemic. But consumer-discretionary investors eyeing the company need to be clear that this is a longer-term play: While Peloton should have excellent profit margins once it gets to sustainable scale, it's in aggressive growth mode now -- and that means investors should expect quarterly losses for the time being.

Now what

All eyes will be on Peloton when it reports its earnings for the quarter and fiscal year that ended on June 30. The company guided investors to expect it to have 1.04 million to 1.05 million subscribers as of June 30, up from about 886,000 as of March 31. It expects revenue of between $510 million and $512 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, down a bit from its third-quarter sales, but more than double what it earned in the year-ago period.

Peloton hasn't yet announced a date for its fiscal fourth-quarter report, but it's expected to happen in early August.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PTON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular