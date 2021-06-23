Why Peloton Stock Still Has Tremendous Upside

It might seem like a ridiculous investment: a company that sells a $2,500 stationary bike? Anyone could come along and offer a cheaper alternative.

In a nutshell, that's how Motley Fool contributor Brian Stoffel thought of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) when it came public two years ago. But after digging a little, it's clear that there's far more to Peloton than your typical consumer discretionary company. In fact, the bikes themselves -- while not unimportant -- are far from the only revenue stream.

In this June 21 video from the YouTube channel of Motley Fool contributors Brian Feroldi and Brian Stoffel, find out why the company is positioned to do exceptionally well moving forward -- even without the COVID-19 tailwind that increased engagement.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Brian Stoffel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.