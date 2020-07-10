Why Peloton Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped 6.2% on Friday after its chief financial officer hinted that the home-based fitness equipment maker could soon debut a lower-cost version of its popular treadmill.

So what

During Barron's Investing in Tech conference call on Wednesday, Peloton CFO Jill Woodworth said the company was considering a lower-priced treadmill as its next product offering. "The only category that we have spoken explicitly about is our desire to have a lower-priced tread, or a tread that's priced more in line with our existing bike," Woodworth said.

Investors' excitement over a potential new treadmill product launch drove Peloton's stock higher on Friday. Image source: Peloton.

Peloton's existing internet-connected treadmill sells for a rather hefty $4,295. Its exercise bike, meanwhile, sells for a relatively cheaper $2,245. So, a new treadmill that's priced closer to that level would be much more affordable for fitness fans, which could help to bring more new customers and subscribers into Peloton's growing ecosystem.

Now what

Peloton has benefited as more people have chosen to work out at home during the COVID-19 crisis. The company has had to ramp up its production capabilities to satisfy the booming demand for its bikes and treadmills. But to expand its addressable market beyond just wealthier consumers, Peloton will likely need to offer more affordable options. Management knows this, and their apparent plans to move downmarket could help to drive its stock even higher in the weeks and months ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.