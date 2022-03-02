Why Peloton Stock Is Tumbling 6% Today

What happened

Shares of connected fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 5.9% at 10:45 a.m. ET Wednesday after the activist investor pushing for the company to be sold reportedly said it doesn't see much change happening despite the executive suite shake-up.

So what

Peloton's business cratered after the company badly misjudged the impact consumers going back to the gym would have.

Sales are only inching forward, full-year losses are expected to be much wider than what Wall Street was anticipating, and the company resorted to mass firings to save money, something it had previously said would be done only as a last resort.

Activist investor Blackwells Capital called for CEO John Foley to be fired, the board to be shaken up, and the company to be sold. It suggested retail outfits like Nike or Apple are the kinds of companies that would be interested in buying Peloton, though there was no indication they are actually interested at all in buying. Foley, the company's founder, stepped down as CEO and assumed the role of executive chairman.

Now what

The new CEO who was brought in, former Netflix and Spotify executive Barry McCarthy, quickly doused those hopes for a sale, telling the Financial Times, "There are lots of other things I could be doing with my time that are quite lucrative than hanging out with a business that's about to be sold."

Blackwells Capital apparently doesn't think the C-suite shuffle will change the company. Foley still owns a supermajority of voting shares and would have to sign off on a sale while the board remains beholden to him.

The reminder that Peloton Interactive is going to be stuck in this holding pattern apparently is causing its stock to sink.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Nike, and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.