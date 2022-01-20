Why Peloton Stock Got Destroyed Today

What happened

The news at Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), a one-time darling of the pandemic trade, went from bad to worse on Thursday, as media reports described first a planned layoff of 41% of the company's sales and marketing staff -- and then a shutdown of production.

As of 1:15 p.m., Peloton stock is already down 20%.

So what

Yesterday, reports from Business Insider of a Peloton plan to lay off 41% of its sales and marketing staff had no immediate impact on Peloton's stock price -- to the contrary, the shares gained more than 5%, presumably on hopes that layoffs would cut costs and boost profits at the exercise bike maker.

Today, however, the news is much worse. Citing internal documents it has obtained from Peloton, CNBC reports that demand for Peloton's bikes and treadmills is evaporating so quickly that the company has decided to "temporarily" halt production. Bike factories will be shut down for two months, and treadmill manufacturing for six weeks, as Peloton tries to bring supply into balance with a "significant reduction" in demand.

As CNBC explained, Peloton has "guessed wrong about how many people would be buying its products," and as a result has "thousands of cycles and treadmills sitting in warehouses or on cargo ships, and it needs to reset its inventory levels."

Now what

Bad as that sounds already, it gets worse.

Early this week Peloton floated plans to charge customers an extra $250 for delivery and setup of its exercise bikes, and an extra $350 for its treadmills. This is, in effect, a price hike -- and a big one. And as we all learned in Economics 101, rising prices tend to push down demand, with the result that Peloton may have an even harder time moving product at higher prices.

Potentially, this could mean that Peloton would need to shut down production even longer as it works through "thousands" of units of exercise equipment that become increasingly stale and obsolete over time.

Suffice it to say, things are looking pretty grim for Peloton right now -- and that's why its stock is falling.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.