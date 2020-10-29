Why Peloton Stock Fell Sharply on Thursday

What happened

Shares of connected fitness product company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) fell sharply on Thursday, declining more than 5% as of 1 p.m. EDT.

The growth stock's sharp drop was likely driven primarily by a bearish note from short-seller Citron Research Thursday morning.

Acknowledging on Twitter that Peloton has a "great product at the right time," Citron warned that investors shouldn't "count out [Apple]." Citron pointed to recently published Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) patents, including one related to the company's upcoming Peloton-like Apple Fitness+ service.

The patent shows machine learning and artificial intelligence used for customized workouts and a "burn bar" that will be displayed on users' Apple smartwatches.

Investors should take Citron's research with a grain of salt. The short-seller firm isn't always right and, in some cases, has been very wrong.

There isn't a specific launch date for Apple's new workout subscription service, but the company has said it is coming late this year.

