Why Peloton Interactive Stock Was Falling This Week

What happened

Week to date, shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were trading down 17% as of 1:29 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The drop comes after Peloton announced it was shifting its manufacturing from company-owned facilities to Rexon Industrial based in Taiwan.

Despite the positive step to bring costs down, market participants are likely viewing this move as a sign of further weakness in sales.

So what

Demand for Peloton's bikes and treadmills has collapsed lately. In the company's fiscal third quarter ending March 31, revenue fell 24% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The drop in sales of new exercise machines has led to inventory piling up in warehouses, which is costing Peloton a lot of money. The company reported a whopping loss of $757 million in the last quarter.

New CEO Barry McCarthy stepped in earlier this year, and his top priority has been to bring supply in line with demand so Peloton can return to profitability. Outsourcing manufacturing to Rexon is a big step in that direction.

Now what

This is part of management's plan to realize at least $800 million in annual savings over the next two years. At a price-to-sales ratio of 0.70, Peloton looks cheap, but it needs to prove it can deliver sustainable revenue growth along with a healthy profit margin.

On that score, it's a good sign that Peloton is still growing its total member count across the Peloton app and connected fitness products, increasing 29% year over year to reach 7 million last quarter. McCarthy is maintaining a long-term goal of reaching 100 million.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.