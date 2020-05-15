Why Peloton Interactive Stock Popped 10% This Morning

What happened

Shares of exercise bike-maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) popped nearly 10% in early trading Friday and is hanging on to the majority of those gains in midday trading. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Peloton stock remains up a good 8.9%.

So what

Lacking any other news to explain the stock's move, it would appear that investors are reacting (positively) to an SEC filing just out today, which shows that hedge fund Tiger Global Management has taken a 4.15 million-share stake in Peloton Interactive.

As TheFly.com relates, Tiger Global paid $110.3 million to acquire the shares in the first quarter -- 4.15 million shares works out to just under a 1.5% stake in the company, and is worth more than $186 million at today's prices. In other words, in a matter of months, Tiger Global's investment has already charged 69% higher.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

That's not half bad...for Tiger Global! And yet, it does raise the question of whether investors are acting wisely in rushing out and buying Peloton stock today, after the gains have been made.

Peloton had a decent quarter earlier this month, reporting 65% sales growth and exceeding analyst expectations. However, at a $12.8 billion market capitalization today, but with no GAAP profits and no free cash flow to its name, Peloton Interactive is hardly the definition of a value stock right now.

While I applaud Tiger's foresight in buying the stock ahead of a well-received earnings report, I'm really not interested in trying to chase this now-overpriced bull any higher.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.