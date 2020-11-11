Why Peloton Interactive Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 4% in morning trading Wednesday following yesterday's bounce on news of a deal with music entertainer Beyonce.

So what

Wall Street still sees healthy upside from the home fitness equipment maker, but an analyst at Rosenblatt Securities lowered his price target to $145 per share from $155, while a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst reiterated his price target of $160 per share.

Image source: Peloton Interactive.

Those levels indicate 45% to 60% upside from where Peloton is trading, but the market may be second-guessing the heady gains because of the potential for COVID-19 therapies.

In addition to positive developments surrounding Pfizer's vaccine for the illness, Russia says its Sputnik-V vaccine is showing similar effectiveness with a 92% rate of protecting people, and Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody treatment was given U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency approval to treat high-risk, nonhospitalized patients.

Such therapies, if broadly distributed, would allow gyms to reopen, dampening consumer enthusiasm for the home workout trend that accelerated during the pandemic.

Now what

It seems premature to throw a wet towel on Peloton Interactive, as availability of any vaccine remains still some time into the future and cities and states are once again tightening public assembly as cases of coronavirus spike.

While a deal with Beyonce probably didn't warrant Peloton's stock rising so much, neither are these developments good reason to drive it down.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.