Why Peloton Interactive Is Falling Today

What happened

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 7% in midday trading Friday, as the broader market dropped 2% in the second consecutive day of decline.

So what

Peloton cycled 12% higher in August as Wall Street reconsidered whether it was underestimating the high-end connected fitness leader's growth potential. The coronavirus pandemic spurred a major growth trend in at-home fitness, and Peloton was one of the major beneficiaries.

With the market swinging lower in September, investors may be taking some profits. The stock has nearly tripled in value in 2020 and has more than quadrupled from the lows it set back in March.

Image source: Peloton Interactive.

Now what

The connected fitness guru is said to be planning to release a sub-$3,000 treadmill to bring in more consumers who may be put off by its primary Tread, which retails for just under $4,300. We knew one had been in the works for a while, but the price point was a bit of a mystery.

Peloton faces a growing phalanx of competitors like Nautilus that have sought to stake out the more affordable end of the market. But it apparently is ready to lean into the luxury fitness space even further: Bloomberg reports that the company plans to introduce a premium stationary bike called Bike+, which will retail above its current spinner, now selling for $2,245. Notably, the current model's price will then drop to below $1,900.

Despite the drop in price, there looks to be plenty of tread left of this connected fitness leader.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Peloton Interactive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.