Why Peloton Interactive Is Cycling 4% Lower This Week

Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) continued their downward trend this week, losing 4.3% in value compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

But it could have been worse for the maker of connected fitness equipment. The stock had tumbled to as low as $8.56 per share midweek, a loss of almost 12%, but it has since been regaining ground, though shares are in the red again today.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel told investors in a note last week that Peloton Interactive "morphed rapidly from promising tech unicorn to COVID-19 winner, to post-pandemic victim." It has yet to shed that latest iteration, which is what has caused its stock to lose 74% of its value this year and over 92% of its value from its all-time high.

Still, Nagel is exceptionally bullish about Peloton's prospects, believing that if it is better run and exhibited more discipline, it could be a growth stock again. He assumed coverage on the connected fitness guru for Oppenheimer with an outperform rating and set a price target of $20 per share, $2 per share more than was previously assigned to the stock.

Nagel's price target is 115% above where Peloton currently trades, and 66% higher than the $12 target that Piper Sandler analyst Edward Yruma set upon initiating coverage the same day. But Nagel acknowledges his upbeat outlook is "longer term and highly speculative in nature."

The market might just agree that Peloton's current price point as just too low despite the headwinds it faces. Still, it just might be too big of a leap for the shares to make in terms of what Nagel is looking for.

