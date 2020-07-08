Why Pegasystems Stock Has Gained 27% So Far in 2020

What happened

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shareholders are beating a down market this year. Their stock rose 27% compared to a 4% decline in the S&P 500 through the end of June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The enterprise software specialist's shares had been down by 20% during the market swoon in March, but have climbed back to new highs with the latest rally.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors found plenty of news to celebrate in Pega's fiscal first-quarter report, which ran through late March and covered the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in key markets like Europe and North America. That announcement showed a 21% increase in contract value, which management says is the best indicator of long-term sales growth. Revenue rose 25% and net loss improved to $25 million from $29 million a year ago.

Now what

With nearly all of its 2020 revenue already booked, CEO Alan Trefler and his team are feeling confident that they'll hit their growth goal despite economic disruptions brought on by the pandemic. Investors are even more excited about the prospect of COVID-19 accelerating the enterprise shift toward digital management platforms. That move has helped boost Pega's client base over the last few years, which should support a return to sustainably positive earnings over time.

Find out why Pegasystems is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Pegasystems is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pegasystems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.