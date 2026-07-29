Why Peabody Energy Stock Wilted on Wednesday

Key Points

Revenue was broadly in line with analyst expectations. That wasn't the case with the bottom-line result.

The company missed badly on analyst net loss projections.

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On a mixed Wednesday for U.S. stocks, one of the less impressive performers was Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU). The veteran coal company took a more than 10% hit to its share price across that trading session after it published a dispiriting quarterly earnings report.

A lump of coal for investors

Peabody's second-quarter revenue was $1 billion, an improvement over the $890 million in the same period of 2025. On the downside, the company's attributable net loss deepened considerably, to $90.6 million ($0.74 per share) from the year-ago deficit of $27.6 million.

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Analysts tracking Peabody stock were collectively forecasting slightly more than $1 billion for revenue, and merely $0.36 per share for the quarter's net loss.

In its earnings release, the company said the quarter's results reflected lower volumes and higher costs. It added that it expects improvement in the second half of this year, especially since its Centurion mine in Australia continues to ramp up production.

An uninspiring future

While Peabody didn't proffer financial guidance for key line items, it did provide segment forecasts for both its current (third) quarter and the entirety of 2026.

For the latter period, it expects sales volume for its seaborne thermal coal business based in Australia to reach 12.4 to 13 million tons, down from 16.4 million tons last year. Seaborne metallurgical should hit 8.8 million to 10.3 million, topping 2025's 8.6 million.

The sub-bituminous coal from its Powder River Basin play in Wyoming is expected to bring in 82 million to 88 million tons, while other U.S. thermal coal is guided to ring up 13.2 million to 14.2 million tons in sales. The tallies for the two segments last year were 84.5 million tons and 13.4 million tons, respectively.

Investors will be holding management to its pledge to improve in the second half. I wouldn't necessarily be eager to invest in that. I'd say the same for the long-term prospects of the company's thermal coal business in an energy industry sure to be further disrupted by cleaner technologies.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.