Why PDD Holdings Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

Key Points

An analyst raised his price target on its ADSes.

While hiking this by 21%, he maintained his buy recommendation.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Chinese e-commerce stock PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) was a winner on Tuesday, rising to close the day 3% higher. That performance, inspired by an analyst's price target hike, was more than good enough to beat the 0.6% rise of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

A 21% raise

That morning, Freedom Capital Markets pundit Roman Lukianchikov pulled the switch on that price target move. He now feels PDD's American Depositary Shares (ADSes) are worth $170 apiece, well up from his previous estimation of $140. He maintained his buy recommendation on the company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

According to reports, Lukianchikov wrote that PDD, perhaps best known for its lively Temu online shopping portal, is proving to be resilient in the face of recent challenges. These include the withdrawal of the de minimis exception for Chinese goods entering the U.S. and the American government's frequently erratic tariff regime.

That said, the analyst flagged several potential areas of concern for shareholders. Among these is the squeezed margins the company is currently posting, which, in his view, is a consequence of its long-term investment strategy.

Global ambitions

Another element Lukianchikov flagged as being significant is PDD's expansion into other markets besides the twin giants of China and the U.S. To me, this will be a somewhat under-the-radar development to watch as the trade spat between the two countries dominates the headlines.

PDD's performance in those smaller markets will be revealing, and indicative of management's ability to take advantage of different market conditions and consumer tastes.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.