Markets
PDD

Why PDD Holdings Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

January 06, 2026 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Chinese e-commerce stock PDD Holdings (NASDAQ: PDD) was a winner on Tuesday, rising to close the day 3% higher. That performance, inspired by an analyst's price target hike, was more than good enough to beat the 0.6% rise of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

A 21% raise

That morning, Freedom Capital Markets pundit Roman Lukianchikov pulled the switch on that price target move. He now feels PDD's American Depositary Shares (ADSes) are worth $170 apiece, well up from his previous estimation of $140. He maintained his buy recommendation on the company.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Person holding payment card while using a laptop PC.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to reports, Lukianchikov wrote that PDD, perhaps best known for its lively Temu online shopping portal, is proving to be resilient in the face of recent challenges. These include the withdrawal of the de minimis exception for Chinese goods entering the U.S. and the American government's frequently erratic tariff regime.

That said, the analyst flagged several potential areas of concern for shareholders. Among these is the squeezed margins the company is currently posting, which, in his view, is a consequence of its long-term investment strategy.

Global ambitions

Another element Lukianchikov flagged as being significant is PDD's expansion into other markets besides the twin giants of China and the U.S. To me, this will be a somewhat under-the-radar development to watch as the trade spat between the two countries dominates the headlines.

PDD's performance in those smaller markets will be revealing, and indicative of management's ability to take advantage of different market conditions and consumer tastes.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 973%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 6, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PDD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.