Why PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $83.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.64%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.85, reflecting a 7.47% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $17.13 billion, indicating a 18.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.37 per share and a revenue of $70.74 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.1% and +16.67%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.19% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.68.

We can also see that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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