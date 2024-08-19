Why PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) ending at $151.11, denoting a +1.22% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.21% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.89, indicating a 100.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.72 billion, indicating a 90.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.32 per share and a revenue of $56.27 billion, indicating changes of +87.8% and +62.43%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.12. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.73 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that PDD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.