Why PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

PCB Bancorp in Focus

PCB Bancorp (PCB) is headquartered in Los Angeles, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -15.85% since the start of the year. The company is paying out a dividend of $0.15 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.25% compared to the Banks - Southwest industry's yield of 1.4% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.69%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.60 is up 36.4% from last year. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 61.03%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PCB Bancorp's current payout ratio is 22%. This means it paid out 22% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for PCB for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.67 per share, with earnings expected to increase 1.91% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PCB is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PCB Bancorp (PCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.