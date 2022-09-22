Why PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

PCB Bancorp in Focus

PCB Bancorp (PCB) is headquartered in Los Angeles, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -13.62% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.15 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.16%. In comparison, the Banks - Southwest industry's yield is 1.44%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.77%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.60 is up 36.4% from last year. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 61.03%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. PCB Bancorp's current payout ratio is 22%. This means it paid out 22% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for PCB for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $2.67 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 1.91%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that PCB is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).



