Markets
PSFE

Why Paysafe Stock Surged Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) jumped 9.9% on Friday, boosted in part by positive mentions of the digital payments company on Reddit and other social media sites ahead of its inclusion in a popular stock index.

So what

Paysafe will be added to the Russell 3000 Index -- which comprises the 3,000 largest U.S. stocks -- after the market close today. In turn, managers of funds that track the index will need to purchase shares of Paysafe.

A person is pointing to an upwardly sloping line that's above a flatter line.

Image source: Getty Images.

Some Reddit traders are attempting to front-run these purchases by fund managers. Others are hoping that the rally will force short-sellers to close their positions by buying back the shares they shorted. A short squeeze of this nature could accelerate the gains in Paysafe's stock price, at least temporarily. But with only about 7% of Paysafe's share float currently sold short, the likelihood of a powerful short squeeze materializing is unlikely.

Now what

Looking beyond these short-term trading dynamics, Paysafe appears to have a bright future. It's a leader in the rapidly expanding iGaming market. Key customers include online sports betting operator DraftKings and leading game-streaming platform Twitch, which is owned by Amazon. Management sees Paysafe's revenue rising to more than $1.5 billion in 2021 and increasing at double-digit rates in the years thereafter, fueled by the continued growth of its core markets and potential acquisitions.

10 stocks we like better than Paysafe Limited
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Paysafe Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso owns shares of Amazon and has the following options: long January 2023 $2,400 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSFE AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular