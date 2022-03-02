Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform, were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Investors reacted positively to the company beating analysts' consensus estimate for revenue in the quarter and pushed the tech stock up by 10% as of 10:29 a.m. ET.

So what

Paysafe's sales of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter were essentially flat on a year-over-year basis, but that revenue easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $357.4 million for the quarter.

Not only did the company's revenue outpace analysts' expectations, but it also beat the company's own revenue guidance of $365 million for the quarter.

Paysafe CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release, "We are pleased with our fourth quarter results which exceeded our revised guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA."

The company's adjusted EBITDA rose 11% in the fourth quarter to $105.5 million and Paysafe's total payment volume jumped 20% to $31.5 billion.

Now what

With Paysafe outpacing analysts' consensus estimate for revenue in the fourth quarter, it's not surprising to see the company's share price rise today.

But while investors are happy with the most recent results, they should also be prepared for more market volatility ahead. Paysafe's share price is down 63% over the past six months, and with investors still digesting news about sky-high inflation, upcoming interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and a conflict in Europe, the broader market could see more unpredictability in the months ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Paysafe Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Paysafe Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.