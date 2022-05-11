Why Paysafe Stock Is Falling Hard Today

What happened

Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform company, were falling this morning after the company missed Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate for the first quarter.

The financial technology stock was down by 10.7% as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

So what

Several things disappointed Paysafe investors this morning, including the fact that the company's first-quarter sales of $367.7 million dropped 3% from the year-ago quarter and missed analysts' average estimate of $371.6 million.

Additionally, Paysafe reported a net loss of $1.2 billion in the first quarter, which was worse than the net loss of $60.6 million in the year-ago quarter. That widening loss came from a noncash impairment charge of $1.2 billion.

The company said that the impairment of goodwill was due to "a sustained decline in Paysafe's stock price and market capitalization, as well as current market and macroeconomic conditions ..." according to a press release.

Making matters worse for Paysafe investors was the fact that the company's EBITDA decreased by 8% to $104 million in the quarter.

Now what

Declining revenue and decreasing EBITDA are not what investors want to see right now -- or ever.

Investors have been especially concerned about high-growth technology companies that aren't earning a profit right now. Rising inflation and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes are causing investors to worry about a potential economic slowdown.

With Paysafe's disappointing quarter and investors already jittery that the market could experience more declines, it's not surprising that some investors were eager to exit their position in the fintech stock today.

10 stocks we like better than Paysafe Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Paysafe Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.