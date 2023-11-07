Why Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with Paysafe Limited (PSFE) standing at $10.70, reflecting a +1.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.9%.

The company's stock has dropped by 4.72% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Paysafe Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 14, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.62, indicating a 29.17% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paysafe Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Paysafe Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Paysafe Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.41. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.81 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that PSFE has a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial Transaction Services industry stood at 1.06 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

