Why PayPal’s Rally Faded—And What Could Restart It

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) appeared to be staging a long-awaited comeback at the end of February. After months of relentless selling that pushed the stock back to 2017 levels, shares surged following rumors that payments giant Stripe was exploring an acquisition.

The speculation was enough to ignite a powerful rally, with PayPal shares popping as much as 25% from their multi-year lows. However, once it became clear that the takeover speculation had no substance, much of that enthusiasm quickly faded. It retraced 10% in mid-March and looks poised to slide back toward its February lows. For the rally to regain momentum from here, the company has to do several things very well—let’s take a closer look at what.

Its Next Earnings Report Will Be Key

One of the biggest catalysts for PayPal’s next move will be its next earnings report in early May. After a difficult start to the year, the company needs to show investors that its growth story is not just in terminal decline.

Hopefully, the bar to success will be low. Last month, PayPal reported results that fell well short of expectations, disappointing investors who had hoped the company was beginning to regain momentum.

Revenue and earnings both came in weaker than analysts had anticipated, reinforcing concerns that the payments giant is struggling to keep pace with an increasingly competitive fintech landscape.

Management also issued cautious guidance for the year ahead, further dampening enthusiasm for the stock.

Investors interpreted the outlook as a sign that PayPal is continuing to lose market share in certain areas where it once held undisputed dominance. If PayPal hopes to reignite its rally, May’s earnings report will need to show that growth is stabilizing and that management has a credible plan to regain the company’s competitive position.

PayPal Must Prove It Is Not Yesterday’s Story

Beyond any single earnings report, PayPal faces a broader perception challenge in the market. The company was once viewed as one of the dominant gateways for e-commerce. Yet, the rapid evolution of digital payments in recent years has created a far more competitive landscape.

Today, merchants and consumers have more payment options than ever before. Mobile wallets, alternative payment providers and integrated checkout solutions have all expanded rapidly, forcing PayPal to work harder to maintain its share of transactions. This shift has become particularly visible in PayPal’s branded checkout business, which has historically been one of the company’s most profitable products but has seen growth slow significantly compared with previous years.

That slowdown matters because branded checkout carries higher margins than PayPal’s unbranded processing services. When growth in that segment weakens, it puts pressure on overall profitability and raises questions about the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Adding to the uncertainty is a recently reported class action lawsuit alleging that PayPal misled investors about the growth potential of its payment platforms. This issue could further dent investor confidence.

To have any chance of stabilizing its share price and reigniting the rally, PayPal must convince investors that it remains a core player in the evolving digital payments ecosystem rather than a legacy platform losing ground to newer competitors.

Valuation Suggests the Stock May Be Too Cheap

The good news for those of us thinking about getting involved is that, despite all the headwinds, PayPal’s current valuation suggests the market is already pricing in a significant amount of pessimism.

With the stock trading around $45, it has a price-to-earnings ratio of around 8, historically quite low for PYPL stock. Such a low valuation typically implies that investors expect little meaningful growth in the years ahead, and that the worst-case scenario is fully priced in.

Yet even some of the more cautious analysts covering the company still see upside from current levels. March has already seen both Bank of America and KGI Securities rate the stock Neutral or equivalent. Yet, their refreshed price targets, $48 and $55, respectively, remain well above the current share price.

The Next Move Will Depend on Execution

Ultimately, PayPal’s next move will depend on whether the company can convince investors that its turnaround story has potential and is gaining traction. The brief rally sparked by takeover rumors demonstrated how quickly the stock can move when sentiment shifts. However, relying on speculation is not a sustainable foundation for a long-term recovery.

Instead, PayPal must prove through execution and results that its business remains relevant in an increasingly crowded landscape. Improving growth metrics, stronger margins, and a clearer strategic direction could all help restore investor confidence. If management can deliver those signals in the coming weeks and months, the rebound that briefly took shape last month may yet develop into a more durable rally.

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