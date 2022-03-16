Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

What happened

The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. The fintech rose by over 7% after a pair of analysts reiterated their bullish cases for buying the stock.

So what

Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects.

In a client memo, Ellis wrote that she believes the stock is very attractively priced, and that she "[sees] upside from the strong U.S. eBay growth (27% in 4Q21), a macro recovery in China and other international markets, and the rollout of new services, including [buy now, pay later], crypto investing, and bill payment."

Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

Keane is also holding fast, with a buy tag at a slightly higher $200 level.

The analyst reiterated his view after meeting with PayPal's chief financial officer, John Rainey, and another company official. Following this, Keane wrote, "Beyond new product initiatives, PYPL also stands to benefit from expanding into China later in the year (catalyst for [full year 2023]) as well as through increased omni-channel capabilities as it integrates card based solutions and Zettle."

Zettle by PayPal is its point-of-sale solution; its maker was bought by PayPal in 2018.

Now what

PayPal had been battered by several headwinds, not least of which was the recent investor turn away from tech stocks, and titles heavily associated with that sector. Optimism is returning to that class generally, and since PayPal remains quite a solid and well-performing company, investors and piling back into it specifically.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PayPal Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.