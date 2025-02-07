Why PayPal Shares Plunged 13% This Week

Shares of leading digital payment platform PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) sank 13% this week as of 1:30 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

PayPal reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday and snuck past analysts' expectations after growing sales and adjusted earnings per share by 4% and 5%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

However, while total payment volume (TPV) rose 7%, the company's once-fast-growing unbranded unit (where it's a payment service provider) only grew 2%, spurring a drop from the market.

Too much gloom and doom for PayPal?

While I'd typically say this adverse reaction to PayPal's decelerating unbranded growth is warranted, in this particular case, it could prove to be a sign of better things to come. New CEO Alex Chriss explained, "As discussed throughout the past year, we moved rapidly within our Braintree business (unbranded) to prioritize healthy, profitable growth and intentionally let go of unprofitable volume."

Passing on lower-margin volume, PayPal aims to build deeper relationships with its customers, offering a suite of higher-margin solutions rather than just racking up TPV.

In addition to this "price-to-value" strategy that is part of the CEO's turnaround plans, PayPal saw promising results from the August launch of its Fastlane product.

Fastlane allows customers to save their card and shipping information during their first checkout at a participating merchant. After this first purchase, customers can use the prefilled data to check out anywhere Fastlane is accepted.

This new product could be a powerful growth engine for the company, since 75% of Fastlane shoppers are either new to PayPal or accounts that have been dormant for over a year. Trading at just 12 times free cash flow, PayPal could prove to be deeply discounted if it brings in new customers and reactivates existing ones through its Fastlane product.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $333,669 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,168 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $547,748!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2025 $85 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.