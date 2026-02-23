Why PayPal Rallied Today, Even as Most Financial Stocks Plunged

Key Points

Financial media reported that PayPal is currently the target of buyout offers, both for the entire company as well as individual subsidiaries.

PayPal delivered highly disappointing earnings and forward guidance earlier this month.

The stock trades at a bargain valuation, but a buyout may be the best-case scenario.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal ›

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) rallied on Monday, up as much as 9.7% at one point, before retreating to a 6.2% gain as of 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Much of the financial sector was plunging today, so PayPal's gains stood out. Indeed, there was an idiosyncratic news story about the fallen payments giant today, as Bloomberg reported on potential takeover interest in the company. Given PayPal's recent plunge in value and the resignation of its former CEO, it's no surprise to see a bounce on buyout rumors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

PayPal is attracting suitors, says Bloomberg

Today, Bloomberg reported that according to people familiar with the matter, one large competitor is considering buying PayPal outright, while others may be considering acquiring certain parts of the company.

Of note, PayPal owns several subsidiaries that may be up for sale, from the original and familiar branded one-click checkout for e-commerce transactions, the Venmo P2P payments platform, PayPal credit lending, the Braintree merchant acquirer and payment processor business, and others.

PayPal's stock is down a stunning 86.5% from its all-time high and another 28.7% this year, following its disastrous Q4 earnings report. In that report, PayPal missed both revenue and adjusted earnings expectations, provided weaker-than-expected guidance, and announced that former CEO Alex Chriss would step down after two-and-a-half years, as his turnaround plan failed to gain traction.

PayPal investors may get a reprieve from today's levels

PayPal's stock currently trades at a highly discounted 8.2 times earnings, suggesting an extremely pessimistic outlook. While PayPal did guide for a slight decline in earnings per share for 2026, it is far from a total implosion.

Investors may therefore get a reprieve on a sale of the entire business, or specific assets. Still, hopes for a turnaround and significant share gains without a sale seem very far off, and unlikely to happen anytime soon, if at all.

Should you buy stock in PayPal right now?

Before you buy stock in PayPal, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and PayPal wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.