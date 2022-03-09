Why PayPal Holdings Stock Was Up Despite Analyst Downgrade

What happened

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were trading up 4.9% as of 12:49 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The move comes after Bank of America (BofA) downgraded the stock from a buy to hold.

However, a lift in broader market sentiment is winning out today. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 index was also up 2.8% as investors digest the latest developments in Ukraine and possibly seek out bargains on the dip.

So what

Analyst Jason Kupferberg with BofA cited reasons that don't hinge on PayPal's long-term competitive position but instead are based on short-term headwinds. The analyst sees PayPal entering a "transition year" that could weigh on the stock price.

Specifically, the analyst sees management's pivot to driving higher revenue-per-user (instead of new customer growth) becoming more complicated given the problems in Ukraine. Nearly a third of PayPal's revenue was earned in Europe in 2021, according to the analyst. This clouds the near-term outlook for growth and therefore doesn't give investors any clear catalysts for when revenue might accelerate again.

Now what

PayPal's guidance calls for revenue to increase between 15% to 17% in 2022, which includes a four-point reduction from the loss of eBay. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be flat to up to 3% over 2021. Earnings will include a 12-point headwind stemming from reserve releases and taxes.

The loss of eBay's payment volume has been a concern for investors over the last few years. eBay recently transitioned to its own payments system faster than PayPal expected. The payments leader disclosed that the loss of eBay's business in 2021 reduced its top-line growth by a whopping 11 percentage points. Excluding eBay, PayPal's revenue would have grown 29%.

But remember, the stock has already fallen 56% over the last year, so a lot of these concerns may be priced in for the most part. At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 21, long-term-focused investors could have a great value on their hands to ride the long-term growth of digital payments.

10 stocks we like better than PayPal Holdings

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PayPal Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: short April 2022 $62.50 calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.